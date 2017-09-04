VIJAYAWADA: Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols was held peacefully under the watchful eye of a strong police contingent at Krishnaveni Ghat here on Sunday. The festival celebrations which begin on August 25 across the city ended after holding special rituals for Lord Ganesh at various pandals set up by the organisers. Among all, the immersion of the 72-feet high Mushika Vahana Ganesh idol by Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi installed at the Gymkhana Grounds, Gandhi Nagar was the cynosure of all eyes as the idol was immersed at the place of installation.

72-feet high Lord Ganesh being

immersed at Gymkhana ground

in Vijayawada on Sunday

| p ravindra babu

Devotees from all parts of the city made serpentine queues to the grounds to have a glimpse of the idol. To mark the immersion ceremony, the samithi had also organized Annadanam to the devotees and the rush continued till the evening.Amidst vedic hymns, water brought from rivers Godavari, Krishna, Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, Kaveri, Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean was used for performing Navabhishekam before the novel immersion procedure was launched by the samiti. Women from different Bhakthi Mandals performed bhajana and kolatam. The place reverberated with the echoes of ‘Ganapathi Bappa Moriya’ and Jai Ganesh Maha Raja Ki’. Many devotees along with their near and dear ones their family members worshipped the idol for one last time before the immersion procedure kick started.

As announced by the samithi, the immersion was undertaken by fire tenders deployed at the venue to jet water from cannons at the clay idol. It took more than eight hours for the organizers to melt down the gigantic Ganesh idol.

On other hand, the district administration including the irrigation, revenue and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols in the city. Streets adorned a festive look with youngsters dancing while taking out idol processions. Around 350 Ganesh idols from Mutyalampadu, Singh Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Patamata, Besant Road, One Town, Vastralatha were immersed downstream Prakasam Barrage at Seethamma Vari Padalu on Sunday to mark the 11-day festival.Three cranes were arranged at the place to provide hassle free immersion of the idols.

All for the lord

350 Ganesh idols were immersed downstream Prakasam Barrage

8 hours and more required by the organizers to melt down the gigantic Ganesh idol at Gymkhana ground

3 cranes were arranged at the place to provide hassle free immersion