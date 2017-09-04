VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Police D Gautam Sawang flagged off a traffic awareness scooter rally organised by Inner Wheel Club at PB Siddhartha College on Sunday. Students and working women participated in the rally. The participants displayed placards highlighting the importance of wearing a helmet.

The Commissioner of Police said, “We are conducting special drives to book cases against violators of traffic norms.” He further added that the people who violate law cause inconvenience to law abiding people.

Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad said, “According to the Motor Vehicle Act, Section 120, motorcycle riders and pillion riders should wear helmets. It is not for implementing the Act but for their own sake, people should use helmets. As part of the drive, we will be issuing challans and notices to the motorists in 10: 90 ratio.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kranthi Rana Tata said, “Mostly, youngsters are being killed in road accidents which is even more bothering. We are taking measures to prevent accidents. But it is individuals’ responsibility to wear the helmet in order save themselves.”