VIJAYAWADA: The city police launched Vijayawada City Police Traffic Warden Organisation (VTWO), a traffic volunteers initiative to involve public in various enforcement and regulatory activities along with the traffic police on Sunday. The traffic wardens will be assigned work after due training.

The VTWO has been mooted to involve the conscientious citizens, with a clean civic record, to help the police in regulating the traffic at 20 locations in the city. They will also take part in national programmes and traditional events.

As many as 100 volunteers of various organisations have been enrolled, even before it has been launched. They will be rendering their services in the peak of hours of traffic, from 8 to 10 am and 6 to 8 pm. The volunteers should install ‘Volunteer Mark’ mobile phone application, to get traffic related updates. The volunteers will ensure the free flow of traffic. They will organise traffic education campaigns and traffic training camps and conduct traffic awareness sessions for schoolchildren.

Commissioner of Police D Gautam Sawang termed the initiative as Traffic Wardens Movement. He said, “We have many challenges including road engineering, traffic control mechanism in the city to regulate traffic. With the new initiative, the public will commute with minimum difficulties.” He added that police by themselves cannot find solutions for problems, they need the active participation of the public. The police commissioner requested the volunteers to come up with suggestions to regulate traffic.

Prof MC Das, Muthavarapu Murali Krishna, CII president, D Ramakrishna, MD of Efftronics, V Ranga Prasad, MD of JVV Projects, JCP BV Ramana Kumar, DCP Kanthi Rana Tata and other police officials were present.