VIJAYAWADA: Owing to poor response from the devotees to avail `300 and `100 tickets for catching a quick glimpse (darshan) of Goddess Kanaka Durga, the temple management has decided to send a proposal to the State Government to reduce the ticket prices by half for both the categories.

Over the months, devotees are finding it difficult to purchase `300 and `100 darshan tickets at the temple. This has left an adverse impact on the temple revenue but the temple officials refused to admit that. In this regard, the temple trust board, which met on Monday under the leadership of chairman Y Gauranga Babu at Madapati Guest House, has decided to slash darshan ticket rates by half.

Speaking on the occasion, temple chairman Y Gauranga Babu said elaborate arrangements are being made by devasthanam for the smooth conduct of Dasara festival. ‘’As many as `6.50 lakh has been sanctioned for the installation of CCTV cameras for the safety of pilgrims during the festivities. Waterproof tents in the queue lines will be erected from Ganesh temple to Indrakeeladri at an estimated cost of `12.50 lakhs,” he said.

Temple executive officer A Suryakumari has appealed the State Government to sanction `10 crores for the conduct of Dasara Navaratri, one of the State festival.Since 2014, the State Government has not been allocating funds for conducting Dasara Navaratri. As many as 44 resolutions got approved by the board against the proposed 47. Later, Surya Kumari along with temple chairman Y Gouranga Babu unveiled the poster of Dasara celebrations to be conducted at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, Indrakeeladri from September 21 to 30.

Get ready for Dasara

