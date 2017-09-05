VIJAYAWADA: Despite Krishna district administration and pollution control board insisting idol makers to avoid using plaster of Paris (PoP) while making Ganesh idols, the 400 idols immersed on Sunday downstream of Prakasam Barrage did not dissolve well and was found floating in Krishna River.

On Monday, most Ganesh pandal organisers were worried after observing that a majority of the Gnesh idols remained half immersed in Krishna river. Hundreds of idols from the city and its suburbs were taken to the Krishnaveni Ghat on Sunday late night where a temporary stage was set upon the pedestrian path. Devotees brought their mammoth size idols to this stage to immerse them into the river. ‘’If the idols were strictly made of clay, then they would have dissolved by now. It indicates that the idols, made of plaster of Paris, were also immersed in River Krishna thus polluting the available water,” said environmentalist activist Ch Annapurna.

Since few of the idols would have a wooden plank, several people, including ragpickers, were seen breaking the idol to get whatever parts and reusable material could be sold like the wooden planks.

When contacted, AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials admitted that hundreds of idols setup by Ganesh pandal organisers were made up of PoP, thereby harming the environment. Downstream of Prakasam Barrage was totally polluted with the immersion of Ganesh idols.“It may take a few more days to estimate the scale at which the water body has been polluted,” they informed.