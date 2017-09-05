VIJAYAWADA: Students of KKR’s Gowtham School, Gudavalli secured the runners’-up position in senior boys and senior girls categories at 3rd Sports State Level Inter Schools Table Tennis Championship held at PB Siddhartha College, Moghalrajpuram recently.

In a press release issued here on Monday, School director K Koteswara Rao congratulated P Jeswanth, Preetham Nayak, Sanidhya, Ayush and Prathamesh (Senior Boys), P Dimple Hanisha, U Ashwitha and U Niveditha (Senior Girls ) for securing runners up position in the championship. He also lauded the efforts of coach B Srinivas for training P Dimple Hanisha to bag bronze medal under Senior Girls Singles category. School principal M Padmakala and other staff also congratulated the students.