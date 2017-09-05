VIJAYAWADA: A man killed his wife brutally and buried her in an isolated field in Guduru village, Machilipatnam mandal. Though the incident occurred on Thursday, the issue came to light on Monday after the accused confessed his crime during police interrogation. According to Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Sarwasreshta Tripati, Nagababu (25), an employee in a private firm, was married to Nagamamatha (20) three months ago.

Nagababu was apparently unhappy with the marriage.Right from the beginning of the marriage, he used to quarrel with his wife Nagamamatha demanding additional dowry and for other reasons. On Thursday, Nagababu reportedly went into a heated argument with his wife and killed her by beating her head and other parts. “Nagamamatha died on the spot. To escape from the murder case, he buried the body in an isolated field by packing it in a gunny bag. He then lodged a missing complaint with police narrating events that did not really fit into the narrative,” said SP Tripati.

Suspecting Nagababu’s behaviour, police took him into custody on Saturday and interrogated him. “During the interrogation, he confessed the crime and explained why he killed his wife,” Tripathi added.