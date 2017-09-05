VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to reduce the emission of Greenhouse Gases (GHG), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in association with United Nations Industrial Development (UNIDO) has designed a project to find out the accurate percentage of gas emissions in the city per day and how they are affecting residents.

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said that UNIDO has come up with a project to identify the major players emitting GHG and calculate the levels being emitted by the households, RTC buses and railways. Megha Raj Advisers was appointed as consultant for the project by UNIDO.

They also came up with suggestive projects for reducing GHG emission in the city.

In this regard, UNIDO has also identified and approved a project to develop renewable energy from wastes like sludge digester and biogas generator from the VMC maintained Sewage Treatment Plant (STP’s).

The generated energy will support the power needs of the civic body and reduce power dependency. “In addition to that, UNIDO has also come forward to fund the project, both in terms of technical and financial assistance to VMC. The project cost will be finalised in the next meeting scheduled to be held in next few weeks,” said Nivas.

The civic body chief also said that VMC has suggested UNIDO to take up bio-mining project at Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard. With the commission of the project, the methane gas emission will be reduced, thereby reducing GHG emission.

An agreement was entered with NREDCAP to generate two megawatt renewable energy from the solar panels installed on civic body buildings, he informed.

‘’We have also asked Megha Raj Advisers to provide the data of establishments emitting Greenhouse Gases in the city after their survey. In return, they suggested VMC to make a mandate in acquiring the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) generated by the State Energy Conservation Department,” said Nivas.

