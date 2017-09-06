VIJAYAWADA: The 57th Gurupujosthavam was celebrated in the city here on Tuesday with much vigour and gusto. The programme was organized by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at Tummlapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram.Participating as chief guest for the occasion, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said that teachers play a vital role in shaping the personalities of the students and transforming them into responsible citizens.

He recalled the services rendered by the second President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. An outstanding academician and philosopher, Dr Radha Krishna occupied several important positions like Ambassador to the Soviet Union, Vice president and president of India with great distinction, he added.

He said that it is impossible to think about our lives without teachers. Everyone should develop a habit of inculcating learning skills among the students rather than teaching. Moreover, the present education system has become very competitive by nature. The value of education has come down and the priority is given to marks rather than knowledge, he added.

Later, Nivas felicitated head masters of four schools with a cash prize of `10,000, which achieved 100 per cent marks in Class X examinations last year. He also handed `2,500 each to 216 teachers of various subjects who achieved cent per cent marks.

Symposium on ‘Positive Parenting’

A symposium on ‘Positive Parenting’ was organised by Icon Public School, Eluru Road here to mark Teachers Day Celebrations on Tuesday. Former special chief secy M Gopala Krishna, who was the chief guest, called upon parents to spend quality time with their children daily. “There is so much out there about “fixing the child”. I believe that parenting is not just about bringing up children; it is about our growing up and transforming into better human beings,” he said. He added teachers day is not only meant for teachers, but also for students. He recalled the services rendered by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.