VIJAYAWADA: After much dilly-dallying, the foundation stone was laid for the execution of second ‘Happy Street’ project on the 2.5 km canal bund stretch in Gulabhi Thota (Division no. 44) here on Tuesday. Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, along with Nandyala MLA Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy participated in the stone laying ceremony and planted a sapling. VMC Commissioner J Nivas, corporator K Mallikharjuna Yadav and MLA S V Mohan Reddy were present.

Two years ago VMC had established the first ‘Happy Street’ near Gurunanak Colony road by developing a walking track and planting a variety of saplings. Buoyed by the response, the civic body had planned to replicate the same on the 2.5 km canal bund stretch near Gulabhi Thota, but failed to do so.

At last, VMC has again taken up the project, after much pressure from the residents towards the development of walking tracks in the area. “As many as 30,000 saplings of different varieties will be planted and geo-tagged, including a walking track as part of the ‘Happy Street’ project in Gulabhi Thota,” said Akhila Priya.