VIJAYAWADA: Fifteen months have passed since Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for NTR Housing Scheme for the poor at Jakkampudi on the city suburbs, but no progress has been made, much to the dismay of the beneficiaries.Naidu, at the time of laying the foundation stone for the mega housing project, promised to develop Jakkampudi area into a model township for accommodating over one lakh people, keeping in view the skyrocketing rent prices in Amaravati capital region. However, the situation at the ground level is quite different.

Due to lack of construction activity, the place has turned into a tipplers’ den. The State government had unveiled a pylon to construct 10,000 houses in 265 acres of land adjacent to the hilly terrains of Jakkampudi on 14 April 2016 on the eve of the 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. The pylon is now in a dilapidated state.

Though Naidu had directed officials to develop a model township at Jakkampudi area in eight months time, till date, not a single official from housing/municipal corporation made a visit to the project site.

The revenue department had handed over the land to housing welfare department a few months ago but no construction activity has commenced. ‘’The State government, which proudly announced to transform Jakkampudi into a model township, failed on all fronts. Atleast now, Naidu should initiate action against the officials concerned and expedite construction for the benefit of the homeless poor,” demanded CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao.

The CPM city committee has decided to launch a massive protest in the third week of this month against the State Government’s inefficiency in materialising the housing scheme for the poor in Vijayawada and Amaravati capital region, added Babu Rao.When contacted, State housing corporation officials admitted that constructing a housing project is not an easy task. ‘’A team of officials will conduct a survey next week and designs of the G+3 housing project will be finalised. The works will begin soon” said a senior housing official on anonymity.

Ground reality

April 14,2016

CM laid foundation stone for mega housing project in Jakkampudi

265

Acre land

10,000

houses to be constructed