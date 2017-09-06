VIJAYAWADA: Keeping date with the latest technology, the ruling TDP and lead opposition YSRC have found the most vital tool to reach out to the masses in the social media. While the YSR Congress is eliciting public opinion on the pressing issues during the Telugu regime on social media platforms as part of its ‘YSR Kutumbam’ initiative, the ruling party has decided to sensitise people over the welfare programmes introduced by the government through the same route.

With people, particularly the youth, being active in the social media, the political parties are trying to cash in on the trend. Though, sympathisers of both the parties are in the practice of levelling remarks against each other on the social media, now their asked the functionaries to make use of the platforms to reaching out to the masses.

YSRC chief YS Reddy, during the launch of the ‘YSR Kutumbam’, unleashed the plan of reaching out more than 1 households across the State directly through 4.3 lakh trained party workers to ensure that one member per household joins the YSRC bandwagon. On the other hand, TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, known as a political leader, has instructed the cadre to make extensive use of social media to promote welfare schemes and development agenda.



Naidu and IT Minister Nara are already active on the Twitter, inviting feedback from people on the ground reality of the welfare schemes. During the party meeting recently, they asked the functionaries to create social media group at the constituency level. “The party leaders must create social media group in every constituency to be in touch with people through Whatsapp, Facebook, and other platforms. They should explain the people about the welfare and development programmes introduced by the government,” Naidu had said.



On the other hand, the digital registration platform has already gone live and will begin the registrations from September 11, when the party will start door-to-door membership drive.

A leader of the YSRC claimed that within hours after the launch of YSR Kutumbam in, support for the campaign started pouring in through various digital platforms and hotline number. “While the campaign is yet to be in full flow, more than 3.15 lakh people have registered and got associated with the YSR Kutumbam in 72 hours,” he said.



The support for the campaign has started pouring in through YSRC official Facebook page and ‘Jagananna Ki Thoduga’. Nearly 30,000 NRIs have got connected with the party on social media platforms—16,000 through Facebook and 14,000 through party’s network of WhatsApp groups, he added.

