VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating the government’s resolve to improve the standard of education, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that Rs 4,000 crore had been spent on improvement of infrastructure in government schools and distribution of cycles to girls to check the dropout rate.

Taking part in the Guru Pujosthavam (Teacher’s Day celebrations) at the A-Plus Convention Centre on Tuesday, Naidu paid tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. “Despite being the President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is always remembered as a teacher. He is an inspiration to one and all,” he said.

Naidu said the middle class are facing two major problems —expenditure on education and health. “In this regard, the government has plans to increase the standards of government schools on par with their corporate counterparts so that quality education can be ensured at cheaper price,” he said.

Describing himself as an all-time learner, Naidu promised to transform AP into a knowledge hub and asked teachers to be up-to-date with the latest technology. “Teachers must follow in the footsteps of Radhakrishnan and render selfless services in honing the future of the next generations,” he added.

127 teachers awarded

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented the ‘Best Teacher Awards’ to 127 teachers of government schools for their services. He said teachers play a crucial role in nation building. All the awardees were honoured with appreciation letter, memento, shawl, J20, 000 cash reward and a mobile tab each.