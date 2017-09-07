VIJAYAWADA: Making it easy for engineering students aspiring to pursue education abroad, the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has signed an MoU with Curtin University in Australia.As per the agreement, students joining the engineering programmes will complete first two years in ANU and the rest in Australia-based Curtin University, which will award the degree. ANU officials had sent the syllabus to Curtin University and made the necessary changes suggested by them.



The number of students to be allowed to study in Australia will range between 10 and 24 and they have to maintain at least 70 per cent marks in the first two years without backlogs. Fluency in English and merit in TOEFL are among the other eligibility criteria. However, the students of ANU College of Engineering and Technology (ANUCET) will only be allowed to pursue their last two years at Curtin University.

“Students will be admitted based on Eamcet ranks. So far, four students have evinced interest to study in Curtin University and we hope that the number will go up,” said ANU International Student Cell director GVSR Anjaneyulu.



Stating that they are in constant touch with the Curtin University, ANU rector KRS Sambasiva Rao said they had attended several meetings through Skype.“With most of the students, particularly from engineering stream, aspiring to go to Australia for higher education, we mooted the proposal to provide the opportunity to students during their BTech programmes itself, ‘’ he said.The ANU officials also maintained that students receiving degrees from the Australian University will also get placement, though it is not covered as part of the agreement. The fee structure for the first two years will be `1 lakh in ANU and it is expected to be around `7 to `8 lakh per year in Curtin University.