VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, the second biggest temple after Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam, has been lagging behind in terms of revenue augmentation over the years. Exorbitant rates of darshan tickets has made it difficult for common devotees to get a glimpse (darshan) of goddess Kanaka Durga and is the major reason for the dip in the temple revenue , devotees opined. According to the information available with devasthanam officials, the temple earned a revenue of `68.92 crore in the last five years through sale of darshan tickets. During the Krishna Pushkaralu, the temple hiked the darshan ticket prices to `500, 300 and 150 for various sevas.



Due to this, the footfall in the temple has been gradually reduced by 8 lakh since a year. On an average, the temple registers a footfall of 15,000-20,000 per day; on weekends the number gradually increases to 30,000. Over the months, the poor devotee turnout has left its impact on the revenue.

In the recent meeting of the temple trust board, several board members raised the issue before the chairman Y Gouranga Babu and temple executive officer A Surya Kumari.



‘’Owing to poor response from the devotees to avail `300 and `100 darshan tickets for having a quick darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, the temple management has decided to send a report compiling a proposal to the State Government to reduce the ticket prices by half for both the categories,” said a temple trust board member on condition of anonymity.