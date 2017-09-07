VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed by the good response from people to the ‘Let’s Vizag’ and ‘Go Konaseema’ initiatives, the tourism department is going to launch another campaign centred around the festivals of the State from September 7.According to tourism officials, the State is known for different festivals which are celebrated in a unique way. Major festivals like Dasara and Deepavali come in September and October. As the educational institutions declare holidays for Dasara, majority of the people go for domestic tours along with their families.



Cashing in on it, the tourism department has decided to promote the festival tourism and evolved a plan to promote Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram as the major destinations.

Tourists from West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also visit Andhra Pradesh during the festive season. Plans are afoot to tap the tourist potential from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat and other cities.



The officials are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of festival tourism which lays more emphasis on Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram. Chandanpur lighting, Tubri show, projection mapping, Drums of India and cultural performances among others have been planned to promote the festival tourism, officials in the tourism department said. Adding to it, the authorities have planned tour packages ranging from 2N/3D to 4N/5D categorised under 3 star, 4 star and 5 star to cater to the needs of tourists from all sections. Digital media will be used to ensure the successful implementation of the plan. The campaign also aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a major destination for tourists. The officials also have floated a website festiveap.com to promote the events.

