VIJAYAWADA: The city police traced three minor girls in the wee hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad, who reportedly went missing on Tuesday. Police brought them back to the city and handed them over to their parents after the children were counseled by Vasavya Mahila Mandali counselors. All the three girls are residents of Ajit Singh Nagar and pursuing class nine in Puchalapalli Sundaraiah Municipal High School in Payakapuram.

In a press mee, Joint Police Commissioner B V Ramana Kumar said that the complex that developed among the three girls after their parents scolded them for reaching home late during project works, made them take the hasty decision of leaving home. Utilizing the opportunity of Teachers Day celebrations, all three went to school and then to the railway station. After reaching Hyderabad, the trio got frightened and returned back after they realized that it was a bad decision. “They took a train to Hyderabad and reached around 10 pm. They made a call from a youth’s phone which gave us a clue about their location. Luckily, they took a return train and reached Vijayawada. The trio sourced some cash from their homes and purchased train tickets,” he said.



During the counseling, the girls confessed that they took the hasty decision out of anger and depression. They further sought apologies from their parents and the police. The counselors requested the parents not to scold their children for silly reasons and asked not to put pressure on them. After seeing their children, the concerned parents were relieved since they were under distress since Tuesday afternoon. They thanked the police for the quick response and Vasavya Mahila Mandali for counseling. Ramana Kumar requested the children not to take such hasty decisions and that it can land them in serious trouble in future.