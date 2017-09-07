VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the murder of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru, a group of journalists and civil society activists staged a protest and held a candle march on Wednesday. The speakers opined that freedom of expression is being suppressed in this country. Activists of atheist society, human rights forum and communist ideologues accused the Siddaramaiah led Congress government and the Union government for not taking any security measures after Kalburgi’s murder in the same city.

“It is high time that writers and all progressive sections come forward to stand against the communal forces. Extremism in any form is highly condemnable. This act once again proved critical thinking souls don’t have space in this country,” Charan Teja, a scribe, said while speaking to Express. He added, “After all, she was just a journalist, not a cow that the government should give much importance.”

Rahul Maganti, a freelance journalist, said, “We have to perceive that it is the attack on her stories, in which she has been bringing out the truth. If we see this instance in isolation, we will miss the logic behind. It is also an attack on the journalist community, as the saffron brigade targets students, Dalits, Muslims, activists and journalist.” A state government employee, on condition of anonymity said, “Very scary that women in respectable professions also do not have security. You never know who will come and attack you. This is no longer a democratic country as it is intolerant to freedom of expression, which is a fundamental right of media.”