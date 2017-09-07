VIJAYAWADA: No matter in which part of the city you are in, the shrill horn of vehicles is always there to disturb your peace of mind. Be it the regular or occassional drivers, both categories have gained expertise in mishandling horns. As a result, the city is being endangered with sound pollution.

Despite curbs on installing extra horn, vehicle owners are installing additional strident horns to their vehicles. In most cases, youngsters are resorting to such acts to grab the attention of onlookers, said a transport official who did not wish to be named.



There are many sensitive areas in the city with hospitals and primary schools. One such area is Suryaraopet where horns can be heard even in the operation theatres. Dr. Shekar, an otolaryngologist said, “Beyond a point, horns, which are actually meant to indicate a reasonable traffic warning, create hearing impairment. The human ear can take sound levels less than 60 decibels. Once it exceeds the normal levels, it will make an irreparable damage, regardless of the duration of time of exposure to high decibel sounds.”



“It has become irritating to see people honking in traffic signals, The other day, I got into a heated argument with a person who was continuously buzzing the horn,” said G Naresh, a biker. He further added, “I had been in a few metro cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. Although the number of vehicles is enormous in those cities, atleast they maintain decency in this regard.” When contacted, DCP Kanthi Rana Tata said, “We are planning to set up ‘No Horn Zones’ in the city. The police cannot do things in isolation. We require the cooperation and active participation of the public,” he said adding that they would not spare anyone violating the law.