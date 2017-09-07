VIJAYAWADA: From September 11, one can apply for Learner’s Licence (LLR) online, said Krishna district deputy transport commissioner E Meera Prasad. As a pilot project, online LLR will be implemented in Vijayawada first and introduced across the State after reviewing results. In a press release issued on Wednesday, Meera Prasad told that the process of applying for LLR online will cut short the time and effort.

He also claimed that it will yield good results in serving customers better. He also said training on the new system is in the process for RTA employees in Vijayawada and the same will be conducted for the public on Thursday and Friday at the Road Transport Authority office in Bandar Road. He further said interested can participate in the awareness drive.

