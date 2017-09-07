VIJAYAWADA: Los Angeles-based Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT), one of the two firms designing the revolutionary transportation system, announced Wednesday that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to develop a Hyperloop route between Vijayawada and Amaravati. If successful, it could well be the first Hyperloop in the world and reduce the one-hour journey from the city square in Vijayawada to the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Amaravati to just five minutes.



The project will be built on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with funding coming primarily from private investors. “We are extremely delighted to have entered into a MoU with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to bring the HTT Hyperloop to India,” said Bibop Gresta, Chairman & Co-founder of HTT. “In partnering with Andhra Pradesh, HTT will work with local stakeholders to build the regulatory standards necessary for safe and efficient operation,” he added.



Under Phase 1 of the project, HTT will conduct a six-month feasibility study beginning next month. Working with partners in public and private sectors, HTT will analyse the surrounding cityscapes to create the best route between the two cities while identifying all pertinent stakeholders in the region. The actual construction of Hyperloop will begin in Phase 2 after the feasibility study.



APEDB Chief Executive Officer Krishna Kishore told TNIE, “Major cities in the world have seen a substantial decline in good living conditions and transportation has been a major contributor to it causing as it does air pollution and congestion among others. Andhra Pradesh is showing the way forward. By collaborating with Hyperloop, Amaravati is embracing a prototype for the mobility of tomorrow.”



Though the company was tight-lipped about the proposed investment and other details, Krishna Kishore said investment could be around Rs 1,285 crore. It is learnt that a track covering 2.16 km could be laid in the initial stage. It is not clear where the testing track of the Hyperloop pod will be laid. HTT expects to generate direct employment to 500 people and indirect employment to 2,000 people through the project.

The APEDB along with the government of Andhra Pradesh will assist HTT with all regulatory requirements to develop and implement Hyperloop in Amravati.The project will be a big boost for the State and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as it is the first of its kind agreement in India and helps AP emerge as a technology hub at the global level.Elaborating on it, APEDB advisor Aviruk Chakraborty said, “Climate change is an inevitable reality... India has ratified the second commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol that commits countries to contain the emission of greenhouse gases, reaffirming its stand on climate action.



The step towards implementing Hyperloop is India’s commitment to Kyoto Protocol. India is entering into a new era in terms of technology and our goal is to put India on the global map by developing and implementing green technologies, the first Hyperloop in Amravati.”

The negitiations for the project have been going on for the last few months. HTT’s rival Hyperloop One has successfully tested its high-speed pod in Nevada earlier this year.