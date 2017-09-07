VIJAYAWADA: A 25-year-old man was arrested for breaking into a house at Krishnalanka in the city on Wednesday. According to police, Kristopher Sunny, who was out of an orphanage home, had resorted to stealing things. The accused was working in hotels for survival but was addicted to alcohol, which led him to resort to such offences. The police recovered `20,000 and a mobile phone from him.



In another incident, the police arrested an accused in a robbery case. The accused was identified as Konda Prasad (36), who reportedly diverted the attention of a girl and fled with her belongings. The police caught him while he was moving suspiciously at Besant road.