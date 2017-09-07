VIJAYAWADA: Former MLA and YSR Congress Party city leader Malladi Vishnu has demanded the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Babu to release a white paper stating how much funds has been spent so far by the State Government for the construction of Polavaram Project and how much more needs to be spent for its completion.Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Vishnu said that the Polavaram Project has become a ‘Golden Duck’ for the ruling Telugu Desam Government. He wondered why the government dropped the Transstroy Construction Company from the Polavaram construction works after three years of its governance. “If Naidu was really committed to complete Polavaram project by 2018, why did the government complete the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Project in a hurry,” he questioned.



Vishnu made it clear that YSRC was not against the construction of Polavaram Project, but against the policies adopted by the government for its delay. “At least now, the Centre should get involved and direct the State Government to complete the Polavaram Project within the stipulated time,” he demanded.



The YSRC leader took a dig at Naidu for mudslinging against the YSRC in the two-day workshop of TDP aimed at discussing people’s welfare. “The ruling TDP has won the Nandyal by-poll and Kakinada municipal elections following the three P’s policy (Police, Purchase and Polavaram). People will teach a lesson to Naidu in the 2019 general elections the anti-people policies of the TDP,” said Vishnu.