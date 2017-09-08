VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to bring down the accident ratio and streamline vehicular traffic in the city, the State Government should evolve immediate measures in completing the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project between Vijayawada and Gundugolanu, said former MLA and Amaravati Abhivrudhi Sangam (AAS) founder K Subbaraju.Condemning the inordinate delay in executing the project by Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd, members of AAS staged a protest at Lenin Center here on Thursday. Speaking at the dharna camp, Subbaraju demanded the government to release a white paper on the completion of ORR, Kanaka Durga and Benz circle flyovers in the city.



The former MLA said that earlier, the Congress government started the ORR Project in 2013 at an estimated cost of `1,600 crore to develop 104 km road stretch between Vijayawada and Gundugolanu. Later, the government set a target to complete the works by 2016. He wondered why the State Government was not initiating any action against Gammon Infrastructure company which failed to complete the project in time and escalated the cost.



Subbaraju added that due to the inordinate delay of the ORR project, people are facing a harrowing time and questioned whether the company will be bear the escalated cost. “The government is focused on laying foundation stone for new projects in the city, rather than speeding up the Kanaka Durga and Benz circle flyovers. Special teams should be appointed to speed up the infrastructure projects and make them operational to the public,” said Subbaraju.