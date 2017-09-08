VIJAYAWADA: The state government, which has decided to scrap the Metro Rail Project and opt for Light Metro Rail for Vijayawada, appears to be taking U-turn and going back to Metro Rail again, considering the new Metro Rail Policy announced by the Centre.According to sources, the government, with an aim of introducing cost effective public transport system in Vijayawada, decided to introduce LMR instead of Metro Rail.

“After the Centre came out with the new policy, the government is evincing interest once again in the Metro Rail Project. The new proposal will be placed before the Chief Minister for his clearance,” said a senior official in municipal administration department. After the German-based public transportation sector expert Edward Dotson suggested that the LMR would be a better option for Vijayawada, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave approval and directed the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) authorities to prepare the Detail Project Report (DPR) a month ago.