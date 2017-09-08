The Government of Andhra Pradesh participated in the 33rd Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Annual Convention held at Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh participated in the 33rd Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Annual Convention held at Bhubaneswar on Thursday. AP Tourism Managing Director and CEO Himanshu Shukla along with tourism officials and a team of tour operators and hotels participated in the convention. The AP Tourism Department stall at the convention was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons.

The stall showcased the tourism potential of Andhra Pradesh by highlighting ‘Let’s Vizag’, ‘Go Konaseema’, Buddhist circuit, ecotourism and other initiatives of the AP tourism. The next IATO conference will be held in Visakhapatnam. The baton was officially handed over to the AP Tourism officials by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the convention.