VIJAYAWADA: The officials of APPSC are set to release the results of the Group II main examination despite the leakage of question papers. Based on the video footage at the examination center at Visakhapatnam, where the candidates had allegedly left the examination hall and returned, all papers of the examination have been validated except the papers of the candidates indulged in the malpractice.

Over 49,000 candidates who were shortlisted in Group 2 Prelims appeared for Group 2 Mains examination which was conducted in the second week of July. For the first time, the examination was held online, which created a fuss at some centres, resulting in the leakage of question papers. Apart from the leakage, the key announced by the officials also received many objections as some questions carried multiple answers.



Later, the commission released a final key, in which eight questions which had more than one answer have been excluded from the valuation. Three questions from paper 2 and five questions from paper 3 have been identified as having answers more than one. Apart from this, the officials are also planning to have one-to-one interrogation with the identified candidates involved in the question paper leakage.

Around 159 candidates have been identified so far based on the video recordings at Gitam college in Visakhapatnam, where the server was disrupted during the examination and taking advantage of the incident, candidates committed malpractice.



All these candidates would be interrogated between September 7 and September 16. Two days extension would also be granted to those candidates who miss the interrogation. Based on the answers given by the candidates, the malpractice committee would decide whether to evaluate their papers or disqualify them.

Speaking to Express, P Uday Bhaskar, Chairman of APPSC, said, “The response sheets of the identified candidates have been reserved and we will take a decision after the interrogation. If the candidates fail to answer the questions, they will be disqualified. The entire process of interrogation will be completed by September 18 and the results will be out in the last week of September. Candidates need not worry about the valuation. We are taking utmost care to avoid mistakes.”