VIJAYAWADA: “Our society needs good and able politicians and civil servants for better governance,” said Prof. P Udaya Bhaskar, APPSC chairman, at a programme at KBN College here on Thursday. He was speaking after releasing a book titled ‘How to Crack Civil Services@21’ written by B L Hanumantha Rao.

The APPSC chairman, who was the former professor at Kakinada JNTU, said: “I did not even think of giving civil service exams due to lack of awareness. Now, the situation has changed.

Everything is at your finger tips. You can google and find out anything and everything, but the problem is you will get a plethora of information, which you do not know what to believe and what not to. Especially, when you are preparing for civils, you need proper guidance.” B L Hanumantha Rao, Joint Director, AP Treasury department, said: “I failed to crack civils at the age of 21 in 1983, but I managed to bag Group 1. I learnt from my failures and wanted to tell the things to civil services aspirants.” Prof. K Viyanna Rao, former ANU V-C, KBN College principal Dr V Narayana Rao and others were also present.