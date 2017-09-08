VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the second phase of Chinthalapudi lift irrigation project at Maddulaparuvu village in Reddugudem mandal of Krishna district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that his government had started the ritual of respecting water in the name of Jalasiri ki Harathi. He said the second phase of Chinthalapudi lift irrigation project, with an estimated cost of `4,909 crore, will be completed by 2019.



“The second phase of Chinthalapudi will ensure stabilisation of the Ayacut for more than 2.80 lakh acres covering 33 mandals in nine Assembly constituencies. In one and half year, the project will be completed and necessary directions were given to the contractor in this regard,” the Chief Minister said.He said his government is heading towards development amid difficulties, with persuasiveness and hard work. “We are all part of nature and every citizen has equal responsibility to protect water, greenery and environment. Every natural resource must be respected,”said the Chief Minister, stressing the importance of water bodies and irrigation projects.



Naidu warned of stringent action against those who run and encourage belt shops in villages. The ‘Jalasiri ki Harathi’ programme will be concluded on September 8 at Pavitra Sangamam in Ibrahimpatnam, the place where the Polavaram right main canal meets the Krishna river.