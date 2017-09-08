VIJAYAWADA: Works of Kanaka Durga flyover bridge is expected to take more time as officials of the roads and buildings department claim that works can be expedited only after the complete closure of vehicular traffic towards Bhavanipuram.Initially, the government announced to complete the works by Krishna Pushkarams held in August 2016 and later extended the deadline to Dasara celebrations in 2016.

However, since not much progress was made, the fresh deadline was extended to March 2018 to which officials say that they will be able to the meet the deadline only after closure of traffic on the road at least for three months.



Stating that Kanaka Durga Flyover bridge, which is shaped in a curve, is a technologically challenging work, Roads and Buildings department Principal Secretary Sumita Dawra said that as the risk factor is more in carrying up the flyover works without diverting the traffic on the road, they have requested the police department to stop vehicular traffic at least at night for expediting the works. “Of course, we have sought for the closure of road round-the-clock for a few months. In case that is not possible, we want to suspend the traffic at least at night so as to take up the works on war-footing,’’ she said.



Explaining about the initiatives being adopted by the government to ensure road safety, Dawra said that `10 crore is being spent on the purchase of road safety equipment.Asserting that enforcement drives have been intensified, the principal secretary added that the raids jointly conducted by Police and Transport departments resulted in booking 88,242 cases of road violations in the last 4 months and prosecuting 9,793 violators.