VIJAYAWADA: Happy Sundays, aimed at providing fun and frolic to residents, is turning into a ‘white elephant’ for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). In the recent standing committee, the members of the civic body have decided to increase the allocation of funds to `24 lakh for conducting Happy Sundays across the city from the existing `12 lakh per annum. According to the information available with VMC officials, the “Happy Sunday” concept was introduced by the civic body on May 2, 2016. Disease Eradication through Education and Prevention (DEEP) Trust was entrusted the task of conducting the event.



Initially, the event kick started at Mahatma Gandhi Road near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC). Buoyed by the response from the residents, VMC has started conducting similar events at Pantakaluva Road, BRTS Road near Sarada College and Punnami Ghat in Bhavanipuram.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to replicate the same in all urban local bodies. As part of the event, sporting and cultural events are conducted to provide relief to residents from their humdrum schedule. “We are not against the conduct of Happy Sundays. VMC has been spending more money on temporary events on busy roads. Instead it should accord priority in improving the basic infrastructure and sports equipments in the parks maintained by the civic body across the city,” said CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao.



Though the State Government’s initiative is good, but it should not burden the civic body to conduct the event as they are already cash-strapped. Instead of promoting the event, the government should sanction adequate funds for the construction and renovation of cultural centres across the State, added Babu Rao.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, VMC Sports Director A Sekhar said that as of now, VMC has sanctioned a budget of `12 lakh per annum for the conduct of Happy Sunday programme. It costs around `50,000 for the conduct of an event on a Sunday.



In the recent standing committee, the corporators increased the budget to `24 lakh from the existing `12 lakh to conduct the event for next 34 Sundays between August 2017 to March 2018, he said.

The Sports director admitted that despite VMC being hard-pressed for money, the standing committee passed a resolution to increase the budget by `12 lakh for the conduct of the event following the directions of the State Government. ‘’A proposal will be submitted by municipal commissioner J Nivas seeking the government to bear the burden of conducting the Happy Sunday programme in the city as the civic body is already cash-strapped,” Sekhar said.