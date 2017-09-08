VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit London from September 11 to 18 in connection with his elder daughter Varsha Reddy’s admission in London School of Economics, one of the top colleges in London. Varshasucceeded in securing a seat for herself in the prestigious London school of Economics. Recently, Varsha has cleared her Class XII with Economics as main subject with flying colours. To get admission in the college, students must secure 99 per cent in the class XII examination.