VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to eradicate drug menace in the society, Department of Visual Communication of Andhra Loyola College launched a week-long anti-drug awareness campaign ‘Kick Out’ on its campus here on Thursday.City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang, along with film director Indraganti Mohana Krishna and College principal Fr GAP Kishore unveiled the logo and posters on the occasion. Sawang said that lack of understanding of the adverse effects of drugs pose a major public health challenge. Everyone has a part to play in protecting youth from dangerous substances, he said.

Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang

launches the Kick Out campaign at

Loyola College in Vijayawada on

Thursday | r v k rao



“Drug addiction is a serious problem among youngsters, controlling it is a major challenge,” said Mohana Krishna. He called upon the youth to be aware of the consequences of drugs and should play an important role in campaigning against its abuse. He also stressed on the need for rehabilitating drug addicts.‘’The campaign is aimed at making the youth aware about the dangers involved in drug abuse and to inform them about the harmful effects of new psychoactive substances,” said K V Vijay Babu, coordinator, Department of Visual Communication.



Disclosing the details of the week-long campaign, Vijay Babu said that various competitions have been lined up for the week long campaignRev Fr Francis Xavier, Rev Fr Rex Angelo SJ Vice-Principal (PG), Rev Fr Melchior SJ, Vice-Principal (UG), students and faculty members were also present.