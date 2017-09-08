VIJAYAWADA: In all probability, at least six fourth-year students of the IIIT, Nuzvid will face not only disciplinary action but also legal proceedings for beating up their juniors on August 29.After a preliminary probe, a 15- member committee constituted by the governing council of the IIIT, Nuzvid, has found that the six students had played a major role in thrashing the juniors among the total 22 students who were present at the scene on that day. As many as eleven juniors sustained injuries and they were treated at the medical centre on the IIIT premises, barring a few who were referred to a hospital outside the college owing to critical injuries.

“Though the preliminary inquiry is over, the probe panel is still inquiring to get to the bottom of the incident and find out the guilty. Based on the committee’s recommendations, we will take disciplinary action and if necessary, initiate legal proceedings,” IIIT Nuzvid Director V Venkat Raju told Express.

So far, 22 students have been found involved in the incident. Among them, six had played a major role. “Apart from them, the committee also has found the involvement of around 60 students in posting inappropriate content on the social media, which is against the rules of the institution,” he said.

On August 29, some final year students of Mechanical and ECE branch reportedly entered the dormitories housing the juniors and attacked them for objecting to the music being played during the Ganesh Nimajjanam. Later, the juniors complained to IIIT Nuzvid Director alleging that a few seniors had attacked them, apart from misbehaving with girl students at the Vinayaka pandal. The college management did not lodge any police complaint.

According to sources in the college, the students guilty of beating up the juniors might face suspension for a semester or even more, if the committee considers it a serious issue. Also they might go behind the bars, if the panel decides that the seniors had misbehaved with the girls at Ganesh pandal as it amounts to ragging. By the month-end, the final report would be out based on which the action would be taken against the students.

