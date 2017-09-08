VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of helmet enforcement rule and regularisation of traffic, City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang conducted a surprise inspection at Police Control Room junction on Thursday and observed the performance of traffic wardens. To bring awareness on traffic and to assist police in regularising the vehicular traffic in peak hours, the city police called NGOs and enthusiasts to perform traffic duties. More than 32 traffic wardens performed traffic duties at the junction.

During his visit, Sawang interacted with the public and observed a few motorists riding motorcycles without helmets and requested them to wear headgear. He also monitored the traffic flow in the intersection and said necessary measures will be taken soon to ensure free flow of vehicles after studying the junction redesign. Sawang said 100 traffic wardens were appointed who have been entrusted the responsibility of creating awareness on traffic regulations and explaining motorists about the benefits of helmet. “In the second phase, traffic wardens will go to colleges and hold awareness sessions for students. There is a huge need to follow traffic rules as a majority of road accidents occur due to negligence,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police added that strict enforcement drives will be conducted soon where every motorist should wear a helmet. “Right now, we are imposing nominal fines for not wearing helmet. Stringent action will be taken against motorists for failing to wear helmet,” he warned. He further said a majority of roads in the city have technical glitches and need to be redesigned. “We have formed a team to study the road engineering, mechanism and traffic capacity. Signalling system will also be strengthened,” he added.