VIJAYAWADA: Over 55,000 Anganwadi workers in the State will get smartphones from the Central government soon. Already, training for the use of those smartphones has commenced from September 1 and in a phased manner, the smartphones will be issued to the Anganwadi workers from the first week of October. The smartphones -- Karbonn smartphones -- are keeping in tune with ‘Make In India’ concept of the Centre. Karbonn is an Indian manufacturer. It is the Central government’s objective of issuing mobile phones as part of Digital India, programme. The Andhra Pradesh government took a step further and wanted it to be integrated it with the real-time governance.



Andhra Pradesh was selected for the pilot project of the ‘Smartphones for Anganwadi workers’ project of the Central government and in the State it will be implemented it in a phased manner.

In the first phase, the project will be implemented in four districts - Anantapur, Srikakulam, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam. In the second phase, Anganwadi workers in Kurnool, East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Chittoor will get smartphones.



According to official sources, the smartphones to be issued to the Anganwadi workers will have a preloaded mobile applications pertaining 14 official duties including attendance of children, the details of pregnant ladies, the food being provided to them, weight of the newborn babies, the food given to them, details regarding the implementation of welfare programmes and the details of the State government programme Anna Amrutha Hastham.



Anganwadi workers at present are being trained how to use these mobile applications for a real-time data uploading from their respective places of work. Government is of the opinion that it will bring in more transparency. Though the smartphones are being provided by the Central government, it will be the State government which is providing connectivity - that is sim cards. The officials are at present discussing as to what cellular network to choose from so that there would not be any connectivity (signal strength) problem.