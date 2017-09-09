VIJAYAWADA: The Government General Hospital in Vijayawada is all set to launch the second phase of Operation Smile through which children below 14 years of age can avail cleft surgeries free of cost. The registration for the programme is going to start from the coming week. In 2016, the hospital had conducted 51 cleft surgeries for the poor children with the help of NGO’s. Over 120 children turned up for receiving treatment last year. After the surgery, the hospital management will also take bear the cost of the required treatment.



This year, the hospital authorities are planning to implement the initiative in a big way. In 2016, the Operation Smile was restricted to the residents of Krishna district. In the second phase, the hospital authorities are planning to open the scheme for people from all the 13 districts of the State. Depending on the registrations, the programme schedule will be released.

“This year, we want to perform surgeries on all those who have registered for Operation Smile. By next week, we will open the registrations for the cleft surgeries. In the second week of October, we will perform surgeries as per schedule. Everything will be done free of cost right from pre surgical check up to post surgical care at the hospital. Highly experienced doctors will perform the surgeries,” M Narasimha Naik, Regional Medical Officer, new government general hospital, told Express.

