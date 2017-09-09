VIJAYAWADA:Alleging that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport department is not paying heed to the Central Government’s directive to ensure that every commercial and transport vehicle is fitted with Speed Limiting Devices (SLD), certified by government approved testing agencies, International Road safety expert Kamal Soi said that number of road accidents has increased over the years. He also said that the devil-may-care attitude of the State has claimed around 10,000 innocent lives every year.



In a press conference held on Friday, Kamal, also a member of National Road Safety Council (NRSC) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said more than 24,000 road accidents have taken place in AP out of which, 8,297 persons have lost their lives and 29,439 have received injuries, according to an NCRB data- 2015.



He blamed the State government for disregarding Central government orders to equip all commercial vehicles with speed governing mechanisms and further encouraging unapproved and uncertified makers.

“In 50 per cent of the road mishaps, over-speeding is reported as one of the main reasons. In this regard, the central government on April 15, 2015, said that it is compulsory for every commercial vehicle to be fitted with speed-limiting devices (SLDs). Ministry of Road Transport and Highways too released a notification that all yellow number plated vehicles are subjected to mandatory installation of SLDs. But the ground reality is different,” he said.



Kamal also alleged that few sub-standard manufacturers are installing unapproved and uncertified SLDs to commercial vehicles and obtaining fitness certificates with the support of corrupt officials in the road transport department. “Due to ignorance, vehicles equipped with unapproved devices obtain fitness certificates. It is a matter of grave concern that transport authorities are unable to check these malpractices,” he added.The NRSC member further found fault with the structural design and engineering failure in the roads of the State and suggested that the department should rectify the black spots.

