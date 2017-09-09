VIJAYAWADA: A day after former chief secretary I Y R Krishna Rao expressed his dissatisfaction stating that the construction of the capital city Amaravati is not viable and will fail to attract people during a symposium conducted by Green Soliders organised by social activist Pandalaneni Srimannarayana, AP Brahmin Corporation Chairman Vemuri Anand Surya alleged that the Leader of opposition was the man behind IYR’s speech and that the speech has been framed at Jagan’s residence in Lotus Pond.



In a press conference held here on Friday in district party office, Anand Surya lambasted the YSRC party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for portraying capital Amaravati wrongly through his mouth piece channel and daily Sakshi. He also condemned IYR Krishna Rao’s comments on government decisions and asked him to present facts, not the script that has been prepared in Lotus Pond.

“IYR Krishna Rao has worked for the government. He should not make such false allegations against the Chief Minister. We will oppose him if he further made any false allegations on Naidu. There are no irregularities in the capital construction and we will achieve our goals in the stipulated time,” he said. He also said that the corruption in Brahmin Corporation will be exposed soon with all the proofs.