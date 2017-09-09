VIJAYAWADA: With an eye on the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRC has decided to strengthen the party in the grassroot level and has taken up YSR Kutumbam, a mega outreach campaign with an aim to enroll at least one member of each household in the State in the party.The programme will commence on September 11 and continue till October 2. The training for 4.3 lakh party cadre began on Friday.

In every Assembly constituency, the party coordinator for the constituency and local leaders will conduct the training. To enable the party workers to carry out the campaign efficiently, each worker has been given a first of its kind campaign kit. It consists of YSRC party badges for party workers, door sticker to be pasted on every household, registration slip to enroll members to the YSRC Kutumbam and visiting cards (with details of party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s direct access number).



The membership slip highlights the legacy and work of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and a questionnaire reminding citizens of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s unfulfilled promises and his government’s alleged failures. The party cadre will carry the message of party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reiterated his commitment to resolve people’s issue on priority. Apart from enrolling members to the party, the party cadre will also listen to the issues being faced by the people of the State.

