VIJAYAWADA: A man named Gangula Srinivasa Reddy from Proddatur, Kadapa district created flutters by attempting suicide near Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli on Friday.Srinivasa Reddy along with his wife and three children attempted to consume pesticide.

However, alert policemen foiled his attempt by taking away the pesticide bottle and handed him over to Tadepalli police.



Alleging that Kesava Reddy educational institutes chairman Kesava Reddy cheated him Srinivasa Reddy said that as his efforts to meet the Chief Minister to narrate his problem failed, he attempted the extreme step.Stating that Kesava Reddy borrowed `5 lakh from him in 2012, he said that despite pleading Kesava to return the money as he was in dire need to provide medical treatment to his children, there was no response from the tainted educational institutes chairman.



Srinivasa said that since his daughter Pawana Kaumari and son Suresh Reddy were suffering from heart-related problems for a couple of years, he sought Kesava to return his money but in vain.

He added As minister Ch Adinarayana Reddy was a relative of Keshava Reddy, he went to Adinarayana’s house appealing him to help him get back the money to provide treatment to his children. However, the Minister did not take any initiative to help him.