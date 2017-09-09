VIJAYAWADA: After the completion of Mission Mt Everest project by the State Youth Welfare department, the team is now aiming for Mission Kilimanjaro early this year. However, the project has been delayed for more than five months as the State government is delaying in giving approval to the project. The first two phases of selection of the candidates were completed in March, but still, there is no word regarding the project.



Mission Kilimanjaro project was proposed much before than Mission Everest project, right in 2016. However, the project is still in the pending stage at the Secretariat for approval. The Commissionerate of Youth Welfare department gave a notification for the interested candidates in January this year. Responding to the notification, over 40 candidates from each district have applied. Based on the fitness examination and eligibility criteria, over 16-20 candidates from each district were shortlisted in March.

The commissioner of YWD sent the list of the shortlisted candidates and programme proposal along with the estimated budget to the higher officials. However, since March 2017, the project is awaiting approval and release of funds.



Speaking to Express, Assistant Manager of YWD Rama Krishna said, “The project needs approval from the officials. We have submitted all the data related to the project to the State government. Even Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu showed interest in the activities of YWD and congratulated on the success of Everest expedition. We are expecting Mt Kilimanjaro will also receive the same kind of response.”However, according to the sources, the department is facing a cash-crunch and the project requires a lot of funds for training the candidates, hiring an expedition leader and taking them to the other countries. Also instead of spending such a huge amount on Mt Kilimanjaro project, the officials are planning to invest on Mt Everest again.