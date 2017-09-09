VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh has exuded confidence that the TDP will win all the 175 Assembly seats in the State in the 2019 elections.

He said that results of Nandyal by-election and Kakinada Municipal Corporation proved that people have lot of trust on the state government led by N Chandrababu Naidu.Alleging that the opposition party lost the trust of people, he said though they thought that the YSRC will remain to single digit in the Kakinada Municipal Corporation elections, the opposition party managed to secure 10 divisions, which “is a disappointment” for the TDP.

Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and IT

Minister Nara Lokesh participating in the

‘Jala Siri ki Harathi’ programme at Kummaripalem

in Vijayawada on Friday | Express

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the ‘Jalasiriki Harathi’ programme here on Friday, Lokesh said that the welfare and development programmes being implemented by the government will ensure win to the TDP in all the constituencies in the coming elections.

Alleging that the opposition party leaders are obstructing the development of the State, the minister said the despite the YSRC leaders trying to create obstacles for the completion of Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS), Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the sole intention to save the Krishna delta and to give water to Rayalaseema completed the project in a record time.“Despite there was no water in Krishna river, diversion of water form Godavari river to Krishna through Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme helped in saving the crops in Krishna delta,’’ the minister said.