VIJAYAWADA: Telugu students were beaten up and their hall tickets torn when they arrived at Hubli and Bengaluru in Karnataka to take the IBPS and RRB preliminary examination on Saturday.

Members of Kannada organisations allegedly attacked the students claiming that the latter were cornering jobs meant exclusively for them. They reportedly told them that Andhra students were not welcome in Karnataka and threatened to go to any extent to prevent them from taking the examinations.



The attack on the students has given rise to resentment in AP, forcing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to react and take serious note of the incident. He has asked the AP Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to speak to their Karnataka counterparts to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and see that enough protection is provided to AP students. Naidu said he would take up the issue with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Ministers if necessary.



The TDP coordination committee discussed the matter at a meet held at the secretariat in Velagapudi earlier in the day. “It is cruel to attack students who were there to take examinations. The examinations should be held once again for them. AP officials have already spoken to their Karnataka counterparts in this regard. We’ll approach the Centre if necessary,” deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa said.



Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy wondered why Karnataka organisations should harbour hatred for Andhra students. “There are quite a number of Telugu people living in Karnataka. Violence does not portend good for anyone,” he said. The exams will be held in Karnataka for two more days with a significant number of AP candidates in attendance.

