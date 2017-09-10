VIJAYAWADA: Narasapuram MP Gokaraju Gangaraju called upon the youth to pursue Chartered Accountant (CA) course as there was a huge demand for qualified chartered accountants in the country.

Participating as chief guest for the two-day State level Chartered Accountants conference ‘Abhigna’ by Vijayawada Chapter of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India held at Tadepalli, Guntur district, Ganga Raju said that the students pursuing CA course would have a bright future with many employment opportunities knocking at their door step. He also lauded the efforts of CA’s for their valuable services to the society and appealed them to overcome the problems they have been facing in their profession.



AP Economic Development Board CEO J Krishna Kishore who also participated in the event called upon the CA’s to become a part of Amaravati development. Measures would be taken by the ICAI to make CA a simple subject so that even rural students can opt for this, the MP said.Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of ICAI chairman Kotha S Srinivas urged the CA’s and others to extend financial assistance for the economically backward CA’s. Moreover, the Chartered Accountants Benevolent Fund gives an opportunity to extend necessary support to the CA’s, he informed.As many as 500 professionals and experts from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in the session.



Experts delivered lectures on the changes in acts like Companies Act, GST and presented papers on various topics. Central Council member Priya Kumar, SIRC vice-chairman A Venkateswara Rao, ICAI Vijayawada Chapter president V Rammohan Reddy, and others were present.