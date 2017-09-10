VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association former secretary K P Rao appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to settle the disputes between the Olympic associations in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Rao said that as per the guidelines of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), members in the State functioning as Olympic associations should appoint the natives of the respective States.

Violating the norms, the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association headed by MP Galla Jayadev has appointed RK Purushottam, a native of Tamil Nadu as the secretary of the association.

At least now, Jayadev should study the guidelines and appoint members who are natives of the State, he said.

Rao also alleged that some section of officials are misleading the Chief Minister and urged him to initiate stern action against them for the welfare of sports in the State.

Measures should also be taken by the government by appointing a committee with qualified individuals for the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) rather than officials to promote sports in the State in a big way, he said.