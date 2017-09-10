VIJAYAWADA: Not just mosquito bites, the drinking water from Krishna river too is making Vijayawada residents rush to hospitals this monsoon. After the interlinking of the Krishna and the Godavari, water from both the rivers mix at Prakasam barrage before being supplied for agricultural, industrial and household purposes. It is suspected that the muddy water of Godavari is causing skin allergies and throat infections. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ch Sailaja, a skin specialist said, “From the past few months, the number of cases I receive has gone up by 10-15 per cent. Nearly 40 per cent of the patients seem to have fallen ill thanks to contaminated water. We suggest people use neem leaves or oil in hot bath water to avoid skin infections."



Similarly Dr N Mohan, an ENT specialist, said cases of throat infections here had risen by at least 20 per cent — mainly due to impure drinking water. The VMC supplies 40 million gallons of clean water to the city. Earlier, officials used to use 2-3 tons of alum to purify the water. Post the interlinking of the Godavari and Krishna, they are using nearly 7 tonnes of alum to purify it. Even then, in most of the areas, the water being supplied is brown in colour.



When contacted, VMC executive engineer K Adiseshu said, “We are making sure that clean water is being supplied to the entire city. So far, there is no problem regarding the purity of water.”

However, others TNIE spoke to beg to differ. T Bhavani Prasad, a social activist said due to the mixing of flood water, the water supplied for household purposes is red in colour. “The water is very good to use for agriculture needs, but can't be consumed,” she said.

Elixir turns poisonous

40 million gallons water used by Vijayawada city daily2 tonnes alum required to purify

40 m gallons of Krishna water 7 tonnesamount used to purify Krishna-Godavari water