VIJAYAWADA: It was an unexpected and bizzare experience for motorists and a few VIPs in the city on Saturday when traffic movement at busy junctions such as Police Control Room (PCR), Raghavaih Park and Benz Circle on Bandar Road came to a standstill owing to the Indian Air Force recruitment rally organised by the district administration. As no alternate routes were arranged to divert vehicular traffic, many commuters and VIPs like Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister K E Krishnamurthy and MLA Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, who were heading towards the Secretariat in Velagapudi, were stuck in the traffic.



With the directions from District Collector B Lakshmikantham to conduct Air Force recruitment rally in the city, police blocked one side of Bandar Road on Saturday and made necessary arrangements for the event. Following the traffic jam, commuters raised their anger on police and demanded them to shift the rally to other places in the city. The running test for the recruitment, which was supposed to end by 10 am, was pushed beyond 12 noon, resulting in traffic chaos.



The traffic almost came to a standstill on the roads heading to Bandar road from Eluru road. “Due to technical issues, the run got delayed by three hours. We have done our best and cleared the traffic,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kanthi Rana Tata. He explained that the delay was due to some technical hurdles on the Airforce’s part..



It was a shock for the candidates too as they faced inconvenience as the run was organised on tar road instead of a sand track. “Unaware of the change in plans, many candidates did not bring their shoes. A few candidates suffered blisters and burns when they participated in the rally barefoot,” said a senior police official.

Chock-a-block

Police blame Air force and district administration for delay

VIP convoys too struck in traffic jams

Many people missed their trains and buses

Some candidates fainted during the run