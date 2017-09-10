VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health and Medical Education Kamineni Srinivas has directed Vijayawada Government General Hospital authorities to arrange special outpatient counter during peak hours when patients are in large numbers. He said this while participating in the hospital development society meeting at the hospital on Saturday. He instructed doctors and paramedical staff to be more responsible in treating patients as majority of them were coming from poor section.



“Vijayawada GGH plays a vital role among all the government hospitals in the State as it is located in the capital region. If something wrong happens at the hospital, the entire State will get affected. It is a good sign that number of OP patients at the hospital has been increased for the last few months and now it reached 2,000 per day. The hospital must use HDN funds for the needs of the hospital and for infrastructural needs,” the minister said.



Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham said that doctors and paramedical staff should work in close coordination for the development of the hospital. All the infrastructural damages like pipe leakages, ceiling repairs must be done with HDN funds. He further instructed the engineering unit to establish liquid oxygen tanker within 10 days. He instructed the authorities to arrange CCTV cameras, wardrobes and computers to both old and new hospitals.