A puppet show organised as part of ‘New India-We resolve to make’ organised by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in Vijayawada on Saturday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs organised ‘New India - We Resolve to Make’ photo exhibition at Amaravati Conventions on Saturday. Y Sujana Chowdary, Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences inaugurated the photo exhibition. Sujana Chowdary recollected the days of the freedom fight and called all youngsters to be part of the country’s development. He said Mahatma Gandhi ignited the freedom movement with his Salt March in 1930 and stated that it was the first step that inspired the whole nation to fight for freedom in a peaceful manner. He also called upon youth to become torch bearers of the nation’s integrity.

“Our nation has been progressing in all ways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu contemplated all possible ways to abolish corruption and have succeeded. Decisions like demonetization and GST played a crucial role and more are yet to come,” he said.



Sujana further said that the Central government believes that terrorism is the biggest obstacle to any country’s development. He added similar photo exhibitions depicting the old days will be organised across the nation to motivate the youth.

Our nation has been progressing in every way. PM Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu contemplated all possible ways to abolish corruption and have succeeded.

Sujana Chowdary, minister